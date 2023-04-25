WATCH: Lionel Messi spotted leaving dinner with former Barcelona teammates as speculation grows

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has spent the last two days back in his home of 21 years, Barcelona, and on Monday night he was spotted having dinner with former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Messi, 36, was back in the city to return to their home in Castelldelfells just outside Barcelona for a few days with his family. However he took advantage of his return to sample some of the city’s culinary delights alongside Alba, Busuqets, their respective partners, and former fitness coach Pepe Costa, as revealed by Jijantes.

ℹ NOTICIA @JijantesFC La salida de Leo Messi después de 3 horas de cena con Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Pepe Costa y sus respectivas mujeres en un restaurante de Barcelona [📹: @monfortcarlos y @juliclaramunt ] pic.twitter.com/qbrnpQHeas — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) April 24, 2023

This is the second known occasion that Messi has come back to the Catalan capital in order to eat with his friends and former colleagues in two months.

Messi is out of contract at the end of the season, and Barcelona have publicly declared that they want to bring Messi back to the club, even if no meeting betweeen the two parties has taken place during his visit.