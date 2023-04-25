WATCH: Atletico Madrid captain Koke Resurreccion says ‘the referees are bought’ against Barcelona

Atletico Madrid captain Koke Resurreccion has allegedly been filmed making controversial comments about referees during their 1-0 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday.

Koke missed the match through injury after suffering a late issue in training during the week. He spent the whole game on the bench, but in a certain sense still kicking every ball.

He certainly felt what he perceived to be injustice on the day, as he was seen by Movistar+ cameras saying ‘They are bought’, referrring to the referees.

Koke from the bench against Barcelona: “They [the referees] are bought.” pic.twitter.com/QRGsOa7w2S — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 24, 2023

Many Atletico Madrid fans felt they were denied a penalty for a late handball against Sergio Busquets, while Raphinha was perhaps fortunate not to get sent off.

Barcelona fans complained that Jose Maria Gimenez and Sergio Reguilon could have suffered the same fate.

Koke’s alleged comments come in the wake of El Caso Negreira of course, in which Barcelona stand accused of attempting to influence referees over a period of 17 years.