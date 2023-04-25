Sergio Ramos fumes at Elon Musk on Twitter as billionaire is slated for ‘weekend failure masterclass’

Sergio Ramos has taken to Twitter to slate its owner, Elon Musk, for a number changes implemented by the social media channel since he took power.

Musk has removed verification for public figures on Twitter, meaning that users must subscribe to Twitter Blue, a paid service, in order to prove they are who they say they are. This has been described as a risk to public safety and a potentially crippling loss of revenue for certain outlets or figures. Some have even dubbed Musk’s actions as disastrous, with one popular article calling it a ‘a weekend-long master class in business failure.’

Paris Saint-Germain star Sergio Ramos was none too impressed either, tagging Musk in his post as he complained of the changes.

“Eliminating blue badges, forcing payments and making money is one strategy. Eliminating hatred, promoting respect and making

Twitter a better place could be another one. Just saying…”

🤔 @elonmusk, eliminating blue badges, forcing payments and making money is one strategy. Eliminating hatred, promoting respect and making @twitter a better place could be another one. Just saying… pic.twitter.com/0l7cWsPi9t — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) April 21, 2023

The former Real Madrid player also attached screenshots showing gruesome abuse sent to him on Twitter, some wishing death upon his wife and children as well as Ramos himself, amongst a series of harmful insults. Ramos makes the point that Twitter could be improving their product by removing abuse, rather than monetising the site.