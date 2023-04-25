Roberto Firmino ‘not a concrete option’ for Barcelona – Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona are not intending on moving for Roberto Firmino this summer, as things stand. The Blaugrana have openly declared that they will bring in a forward this summer, but the Brazilian does not appear to be high up their priority list.

President Joan Laporta has previously admitted that the club will go for a centre-forward this summer, as well as saying that one or two may have to leave.

They are also likely to pursue cut-price options on the market due to their salary limit struggles. Firmino’s contract is up at Liverpool this summer, and he will not renew his deal at the club.

“Firmino is not a concrete option for Barca, just one of the names discussed but I’m told nothing is advancing. It’s not concrete at all,” Romano explained to Caught Offside in his Substack column.

“Aubameyang is the favourite option but it’s not a priority, I mean not something to be completed in April or May; it will depend on how much Chelsea will ask and also on Financial Fair Play.”

Barcelona have been linked with a second move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since he was seen in the Blaugrana dressing room celebrating an El Clasico win over Real Madrid in March. Supposedly the Gabonese is willing to accept reduced terms, and currently is profiling as an option for Barcelona if they cannot bring in a younger forward that can take the number nine role long-term.