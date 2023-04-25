Real Madrid have made decision on Dani Ceballos contract

Real Madrid have come to a decision on the contract renewal of Dani Ceballos, according to reports from Relevo.

Ceballos remains in the dark over the matter, as he awaits further news from the club. However Real Madrid have made the decision to offer him a new deal.

Los Blancos will offer him a deal at the end of the season in order to tie down the 26-year-old. Ceballos has played 38 times for Real Madrid this season, racking up 1,448 minutes, one goal and seven assists this season. He was crucial in early 2023, and has proven a worthy replacement for Luka Modric.

The information goes on to detail that Carlo Ancelotti has been crucial both in his jump in performance and in the decision to renew his deal.

It could perhaps hint that Ancelotti may remain at the club next season if his preferences are being taken into account. Naturally, Ceballos would still have to accept the terms, but it seems he is more likely to stay than leave.