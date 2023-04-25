Predicted XIs Girona-Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti to put out strong line-up in search of revenge

Real Madrid are set to put out a strong line-up against Girona as they look for victory against the Catalan side at 19:30 CEST. Michel Sanchez went to the Santiago Bernabeu and secured a point earlier in the season, which was crucial in swinging the title race towards Barcelona.

Los Blancos are not without fitness issues for the match, with Karim Benzema recovering from bruising, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba out injured, and Eden Hazard missing out with a late ankle problem.

Yet Carlo Ancelotti looks set to put out a strong team for the clash. Eduardo Camavinga is not expected to be 100%, so Nacho Fernandez will deputise at left-back, while Dani Carvajal will return to the right-back spot, as per Diario AS. Aurelien Tchouameni will start alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, with Rodrygo Goes playing through the middle instead of Benzema, and in-form Marco Asensio starting on the right.

Marca agree with that line-up, with only one nuance; they expect Lucas Vazquez to continue at right-back instead of Carvajal.

Girona are missing a number of players themselves, with Yangel Herrera, Borja Garcia, David Lopez and Aleix Garcia all missing. Yan Couto is thought to be a candidate to play in midfield as a result, while on-loan Real Madrid youngster Reinier could start as a result of those absences.