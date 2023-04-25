Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte open to reducing salary to join Barcelona

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is unhappy with his role at Eastlands currently and is looking to move on this summer. It seems he is keen on a return to Spanish football.

Laporte is no longer first-choice for Pep Guardiola and as a result is keen to leave. It had been rumoured that his former side Athletic Club are interested in making a financial effort to bring him back.

However Relevo say that Laporte himself wants to join Barcelona this summer. He earns around €6.5m at Manchester City, but is willing to lower that figure in order to get to Barcelona.

The central defender shares an agent with Xavi Hernandez (Arturo Canales) and hopes that can work in his favour. Currently Barcelona have four central defenders, and are expected to sign Inigo Martinez this summer on a free too, but Laporte’s camp believe they will be open to selling Andreas Christensen too, hence Laporte could be necessary.