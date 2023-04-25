La Liga round-up: Osasuna secure vital victory as Real Betis and Real Sociedad cannot be seperated

Matchday 31 in La Liga started with a bang on Tuesday evening, as Girona secured a sensational 4-2 victory over Real Madrid in Catalonia, courtesy of four goals from Taty Castellanos. As well as that match, Cadiz, Osasuna, Real Betis and Real Sociedad were also in action.

Cadiz 0-1 Osasuna

Osasuna secured an important three points in their quest for European qualification this season, defeating Cadiz in Andalusia. The winning goal came courtesy of a brilliant second half strike from Ruben Garcia.

However, it was not a straightforward victory for Jagoba Arrasate’s side, who had Barcelona loanee Ez Abde sent off in the latter stages for an off the ball incident with a Cadiz player. He will now serve a suspension ahead of next month’s Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid.

Real Betis 0-0 Real Sociedad

5th played 4th in the final game on Tuesday, but neither side were able to secure the three points to boost their chances of achieving Champions League football for next season.

Real Sociedad had the better of the chances in the first half, while Real Betis will feel that they should’ve won after being the better team in the second period. Instead, La Real retain their six-point lead in 4th place ahead of the final seven fixtures of the season.

