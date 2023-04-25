Diego Simeone faces defensive injury crisis in 2022/23 run in

Atletico Madrid are facing a concerning injury picture in defence ahead of the 2022/23 campaign run-in.

Los Rojiblancos’ 1-0 defeat at Barcelona ended their slim hopes of impacting the title race with Real Madrid also falling short in behind their Catalan rivals.

However, despite another frustrating trip to the Camp Nou, Atletico are still in a strong position to clinch a Champions League qualification place, and challenge Los Blancos for second spot.

Diego Simeone will be driving his side on to ensure a positive end to the campaign, but he is short of numbers in defence.

Reinildo Mandava’s season was cut short with a knee injury in February with Montenegrin Stefan Savic until June now ruled out with a broken toe.

The former’s injury persuaded Simeone to switch to a five-man defence, in the following two months, to try and sure up a weakened backline.

Savic’s absence has deepened Simeone’s defensive woes with Mario Hermoso and Jose Maria Gimenez the only recognised senior centre backs in the the squad.

With eight games still to play in 2022/23, Simeone is likely to look for short term measures, to fix the gaps in his defence, before strengthening in the summer.

Within a back five, Simeone has regularly deployed Belgian veteran Axel Witsel as a sweeper, flanked by two of Savic, Hermoso and Gimenez.

Yannick Carrasco has been repurposed at left wing back with Nahuel Molina on the opposite flank.

The injuries have outlined Atletico’s lack of depth in defence, particularly at centre back, with Simeone certain to address the situation this summer.

Turkish international Caglar Soyuncu is an ongoing target, with the powerful defender set to leave Leicester City when his contract expires in June, and Atletico are poised to pounce.

The decision to let Felipe Monteiro join Nottingham Forest in a mid-season move now appears to be an error from Simeone with the Brazilian a proven cover option.