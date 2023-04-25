Caso Negreira: UEFA “in a hurry” to pass down judgement to Barcelona

Despite looking like winning La Liga this season, there is a possibility that Barcelona do not playing in the Champions League, or any European competition, next season.

Currently, UEFA are investigating Barcelona over the Caso Negreira scandal, which is also being reviewed by the Prosecutor’s Office over alleged “sporting corruption”. If European football’s governing body decides that Barcelona are guilty, they could face a European ban.

However, Barcelona do not expect to face any sanctions, and after a meeting between Joan Laporta and Aleksander Ceferin last week, there is a growing confidence that they will play in the Champions League next season.

Despite this, Marca have reported that Laporta’s meeting with Ceferin will have no effect on UEFA’s investigation, with the Slovenian having no jurisdiction over the case as it is being handled by an independent committee. On top of this, UEFA reportedly want to pass down judgement by the end of May, before the originally planned date of mid-June.

This will likely be before the Prosecutor’s Office comes to a verdict on their investigation, which could cause complications for Barcelona, who firmly believe that they have free of any wrongdoing in El Caso Negreira.