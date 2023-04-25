Carlo Ancelotti bemoans “weak” Real Madrid performance in disappointing Girona defeat

Real Madrid’s four-match winning run came to an abrupt end on Tuesday evening, as a Taty Castellanos-inspired Girona secured all three points over the reigning La Liga champions, courtesy of a 4-2 victory.

Castellanos scored all four for the Catalan side, as he put Real Madrid to the sword. Los Blancos could only muster consolations goals, which came from Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vazquez.

Speaking after the match (via Marca), Carlo Ancelotti was frustrated with his side’s performance, explaining that he felt they were dominated too easily by Girona.

“We lacked strength and commitment without the ball, and we left transitions. The weight of the game was good with the ball, but without it we left too much space and they scored two goals in their first two attacks.”

Ancelotti also bemoaned the timing of Castellanos’ hat-trick, which came less than 60 seconds into the second half.

“The 3-1 inside the first minute of the second half has cut our legs. We are very hurt, obviously, but now we have to get up soon because we have everything at stake still. We will get up.”