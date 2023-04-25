Barcelona register interest in signing talented African wonderkid

Despite their financial situation still being a big problem, Barcelona are determined to continuing improving the options available to Xavi Hernandez in his first team squad.

They look to be doing this already, with reports from Uruguay stating that they are close to signing Fabricio Diaz from Liverpool Wanderers Montevideo.

Another youngster that Barcelona could look to sign this summer is Abakar Sylla, with Sport reporting that they are interested in signing the 20-year-old. The Ivorian has impressed at Club Brugge this season, particularly during their excellent performance in the Champions League, which saw the Belgian side reach the knockout stages.

Sylla plays as a left-sided central defender, which is a role that Xavi has been desperate to strengthen in. Inigo Martinez look set to fill that void short-term, but with Sylla being only 20, he could be a long-term option.

It would remain to be seen how club Club Brugge would demand for Sylla’s signature, but it is likely that Barcelona’s financial predicament would rule out a deal this summer anyway. However, a move in the future could be a possibility.