Barcelona forward set for Premier League tug-of-war this summer

It is expected to be a busy summer transfer window for Barcelona, with club officials looking to rectify the financial situation, while also aiming to strengthen Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to generate €100m from player sales this summer, which could see a handful of first team squad members move on. It appears highly likely with at least one forward will be sold.

With Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele deemed as indispensable, it would leave the choice between Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, and Sport have reported that there is considerable interest in the former.

Namely, Newcastle United and Arsenal are keen to bring Raphinha back to the Premier League, one year after he left Leeds United. Chelsea are also said to hold an interest in signing the Brazilian.

Barcelona value Raphinha’s contribution to the first team, so he appears unlikely to leave this summer. However, their financial situation could dictate whether he is sold or not.