Atletico Madrid suffer further injury blows ahead of crucial season run-in

After a difficult first half of the season, Atletico Madrid have been thriving in recent weeks. Up until Sunday’s defeat to Barcelona, they had been on a 13-game unbeaten run, in which they won 10 of those.

With eight games remaining in the season, Atletico are well-placed to secure Champions League football once again, and they will harbour hopes to surpassing Real Madrid, who they trail by five points, in the La Liga table.

However, the task of overthrowing their city rivals will be tough, and it has been made increasingly difficult this week. Stefan Savic was confirmed to have suffered a broken toe on Monday, and there have since been further injuries to Marcos Llorente and Jan Oblak.

As per Marca, Llorente has suffered a muscle tear, which will see him miss the majority of the remainder of the season, while Oblak will miss Wednesday’s match against Mallorca at least, after suffering with cervical problems.

Both players have been vital for Atletico Madrid in their resurgence in 2023, and it will be hoped that their absence don’t derail the team’s excellent work in recent months.