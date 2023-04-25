Atletico Madrid CEO Enrique Cerezo evaluates end of Diego Simeone’s cycle

Atletico Madrid CEO Enrique Cerezo has told the press that Diego Simeone’s cycle is not over at Atletico Madrid. The Argentine manager has been in the job for nearly 12 years, and will be up to 13 by the end of his contract in 2024.

Certainly during the World Cup, questions were being raised over whether ‘El Cholo’ should continue at the helm, with Atleti sitting fifth and out of the Champions League. A strong second half of the season has turned matters around for Los Rojiblancos though.

Cerezo evaluated the season in an interview with Pozuelo IN (via Diario AS).

“We hope to finish in the top three and prepare the team well to have a good season next year. This season they have destroyed us everywhere [in the press]. All teams have their downs. In Europe we have not done well and in the Copa del Rey, Madrid eliminated us and that was it.”

He also spoke to Simeone’s future, sending a message which maybe hints that it will be up to Simeone to make that call.

“I always say the same thing, cycles end when people want them to end. We have been with Simeone for 11 years, he has another year left on his contract and if he wants to continue I think he deserves it. There will be no problem for him to renew.”

It appears likely that Simeone will continue until 2024. For many this raises questions on how Los Colchoneros will confect their squad this summer, particularly with regard to Joao Felix, who does not appear to have clicked with Simeone.