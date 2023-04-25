Analysis: Should Real Madrid look to keep Aurelien Tchouameni this summer?

It’s safe to say that Real Madrid have an embarrassment of riches in the midfield department. Currently, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde can also occupy the three positions in Carlo Ancelotti’s 4-3-3 system.

In recent weeks, Ancelotti has opted for Kroos, Modric and Valverde as regular members of the midfield three, while Camavinga has been forced to play left back due to a lack of options in that area of the pitch.

Tchouameni and Ceballos have been forced into being bit-part players, and both have been linked with moves away this summer. Ceballos sees his contract expire at the end of the season, while Tchouameni has attracted interest from Liverpool.

Tchouameni signed from AS Monaco last summer with great expectations, but he has struggled somewhat to adapt to Real Madrid, and Fichajes have reported that they could look to move the Frenchman on in the summer.

Tchouameni has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in recent months, with Ancelotti opting for the more experience duo of Modric and Kroos alongside Valverde. Given where Real Madrid are currently in their season, it’s no surprise that the Italian has taken this decision.

It would be very unlike Real Madrid if they were to give up on Tchouameni after one season. Yes, he’s struggles at times, but so did Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eder Militao, and all three are now regular starters and important players.

It’s not as if Tchouameni has been bad, because he hasn’t. Granted, he may not have been as good as he was at Monaco last season, but it would’ve been unfair to expect him to be, as he had just made the jump to one of the biggest clubs in world football, where there is scrutiny all the time. some of the pressure he has been under has been unfair, but it’s part and parcel with being a Real Madrid player.

When Modric and Kroos move on and/or retire, which is most likely to be at the end of next season at the earliest, then Tchouameni will likely be given the opportunity to become a regular starter at Real Madrid. He will have his time to shine, but he will likely have to wait for a little while.

Tchouameni is an extremely talented footballer, and he has all of the attributes to become one of the best defensive midfielders in world football, and he will get his opportunity to prove that over the next few years, and it should be at Real Madrid.