Analysis: Profiling the 20-year-old midfielder Barcelona are bringing in from Uruguay for €5m

Barcelona are looking to bring in the next generation of talented footballers as much as strengthening currently, with the knowledge that competing for the most expensive players in the world is some way away for them currently. One of the key areas they are looking to strengthen is midfield.

Veteran legend Sergio Busquets is now 34, and may continue next season, but the Blaugrana must look for a succession plan. That could involve Frenkie de Jong moving back to the lone pivot role or partnering another pivot as he does currently with Busquets.

One of the prime candidates to come into the Blaugrana midfield long-term is Fabricio Diaz. The 20-year-old Uruguayan has already made 116 appearances at club level for Liverpool Wanderers Montevideo, and captains his side too. He also captains the under-20 Uruguay side. Diaz tends to operate as a pivot, but has 8 goals in 19 international games already.

Theoretically, Diaz would join the Barcelona Atletic side and look to move up to the first team once adapting to life in Barcelona. Reports in Uruguay from Globo Esporte (via Sport), say that a deal is already done for Diaz, with the prospective fee estimated at €5m.

The Blaugrana met with his agent last week in Spain, but other sides such as Flamengo and River Plate hoping to keep Diaz in South America for a while longer.

Diaz certainly fits the profile of pivot that Barcelona generally pursue, albeit being quite raw. With the ball Diaz is a considered player that takes the ball from the central defenders and looks to distribute it forward, often with simple options, but on occasions playing through the midfield. He is also renowned for his shooting, set piece ability and leadership qualities.

Without the ball, he is highly aggressive. Diaz looks to shut attacks down before they start by stepping forward and preventing the counter-attack develop. Sometimes that can play him into problems, but generally it’s a benefit to his team.

Barcelona are struggling to fit inside their salary limit for next season according to La Liga President Javier Tebas, and until they can fix that, they are unable to register their current warriors in Ronald Araujo and Gavi for next season.

Whether they can spare the money for Diaz thus remains in question. However if Diaz can deliver on his early promise, then he could be an ingenious move from the Blaugrana – as Araujo turned out to be.