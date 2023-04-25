All of the dates from Barcelona’s Camp Nou plans, including scheduled return

Barcelona have confirmed the funding for their Espai Barca project, and thus can forge ahead with their plans for Camp Nou’s recontruction too.

The €1.45b project will see the area around Camp Nou redeveloped to bring profitable commercial centres around the stadium and a new basketball arena.

Barcelona play their final game at Camp Nou as it is known on the 28th of May, with work on the stadium beginning just three days later on the 1st of June, when the third tier of the stadium will be demolished.

The Blaugrana will then move to the Estadi Lluis Companys at Montjuic, with a capacity of 49,000. Their first game at Espanyol’s former stadium will take place at the end of August, and will remain their home until November of 2024, as per MD.

Once most of the work is completed, Barcelona will return to Camp Nou in November next year, with a capacity of 70,000 while the roof is completed too.

By the end of the 2024-25 season, the Blaugrana will hope to be in their completed Camp Nou with a capacity of 105,000 in June of 2025, once again making it the largest stadium in Europe.

They will hope that the work continues as scheduled, with a large financial incentive to be back at Camp Nou and a tricky financial situation. Reportedly the construction company for Camp Nou, Limak, have a number of financial penalties in the contract should they fail to hit deadlines.