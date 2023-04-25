Agent of Barcelona defender meets with club over offers to leave this summer

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso has agreed to a renewal with the club this summer, but it appears his future is not certain.

Alonso joined the club last summer on a free from Chelsea, expecting to compete with Jordi Alba with his spot for starting minutes this season.

Yet youngster Alejandro Balde has usurped both, relegating Alonso to a back up role most often as a makeshift central defender this season. He did agree to a renewal in January with Barcelona for a further two years, but Barcelona have been unable to register the deal so far as they are over their salary limit.

According to Jijantes, Alonso has offers to leave the club this summer. On Tuesday his agent Fali Ramadani met with Director of Football Mateu Alemany to discuss those offers, although it is not yet clear whether any conclusions came of the meeting.

ℹ️ NOTICIA @JijantesFC Mateu Alemany ha estado reunido esta tarde junto a Marcos Alonso, su agente Fali Ramadani y el hijo de Ramadani. En la cumbre han tratado las propuestas que el club tiene para el defensa culer. pic.twitter.com/YqbpDvyv7o — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) April 24, 2023

While Alonso has played a useful role for the Blaugrana this season, filling in where needed this season, it is true that the coaching staff at Camp Nou seem to value him much more highly than the football cognoscenti, certainly as a central defender. If Barcelona can bring in some money for Alonso, now 32, they may consider moving him on if they cannot do so with Jordi Alba, who is a candidate to leave due to his large salary.

Image via Eric Alonso/Getty Images