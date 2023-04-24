WATCH: Atletico Madrid supporters removed from Spotify Camp Nou during Barcelona match

This season, Barcelona have received backlash from other La Liga clubs over its treatment of their supporters, who have not been allowed to attend matches at the Spotify Camp Nou wearing the colours of their team in the home end of the stadium.

Barcelona have taken this stance as a matter of public safety, while others also point to not having a repeat situation of last season’s Europa League quarter-final second leg, where approximately 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans were seen in the stadium for that match.

During Sunday’s 1-0 victory for Barcelona over Atletico Madrid, two fans of the away side were seen being escorted out of the stadium, having seemingly broken the rule that Blaugrana officials have put in place.

💥 En el minuto 40 la seguridad del Barça, retira de la grada a una pareja que estaba con la bandera del Atletico de Madrid. 👋 La afición se anima a decirle adiós. pic.twitter.com/OAlvQIR0rC — Marc Martínez (@marcmartinezz_) April 23, 2023

Several Barcelona supporters were seen applauding when the Atletico fans were ejected, which occurred just before Ferran Torres’ winning goal.

Barcelona have taken a hard stance of the situation, and given that this rule has been implemented for the entire season, they have taken the decision that they see fit for the comfort of their own supporters.