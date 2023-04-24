Jude Bellingham has told Borussia Dortmund that he wants to join Liverpool – report

The Jude Bellingham transfer saga has ran through the majority of this season, and there is an exceptional that it will come to a head this summer.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool have been the three frontrunners for the signature of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, although there have been reports recently that the latter have dropped out of the race.

Despite this, Jacque Talbot has reported that Bellingham has reported told Dortmund that he wants to join Liverpool, who are still interested in securing his services. The news coincides with other reports that the 19-year-old wants to return to England.

The Premier League giants placed a bid on Bellingham in recent weeks, which was rejected by the German club. However, their “cooling interest” is claimed to be a ploy, in an effort to sign him on a reduced fee next summer.

Real Madrid have remained fairly confident of signing Bellingham, although given reports have stated that they can’t compete with Man City’s financials for any prospective deal, they are reportedly banking on his willingness to join them.

There is bound to be many twists and turns over the next few weeks in the Bellingham saga, but Real Madrid still appear determined to sign their man this summer.