Sevilla in line to receive further cash injection from Barcelona after netting Jules Kounde payment

Barcelona’s precarious financial situation is well documented. Most likely, it will affect their ability to do transfer business this summer, especially if they cannot secure funding from elsewhere.

In that regards, it has been extra pain for them this week, as they have now had to pay Sevilla €2.5m as part of their agreement for Jules Kounde last summer. The Frenchman involvement in Barcelona’s victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday triggered the clause.

On top of that, Los Nervionenses could be in line to receive further payment from Barcelona. As per Sport, they retain a 1.5% sell-on clause in their deal with the Blaugrana for Clement Lenglet. If the Frenchman is sold this summer, then Barcelona would not receive the full amount.

Lenglet has been linked with a permanent move to Tottenham Hotspur, where he has been on loan this season, which would allow Barcelona to generate funds off of a player who will not be considered for first team action.

Granted, it is only a small amount that Barcelona will lose out on, but given their financial predicament, every little will help in this situation.