Marco Asensio’s future depends on the situation with other Real Madrid forwards – report

In a season like no other, due to the World Cup last winter, Real Madrid’s season has threatened to curtail on several occasions due to a build-up of injuries in Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad.

Several non-regular starters have had to step up to the plate, and they have done so to great effect. Eduardo Camavinga, Nacho Fernandez and Dani Ceballos have helped where needed, and one that has gone under the radar is Marco Asensio.

The 27-year-old, who bagged a goal and an assist in Saturday’s victory over Celta Vigo, has had an excellent second half of the season. In 1,494 minutes in total, he has amassed 11 goals and six assists, averaging a goal contribution every 93 minutes.

Despite this, Asensio may leave Real Madrid in the summer, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Despite this, he wants to renew, but according to Diario AS, his future is not solely dependent on his situation.

With Brahim Diaz set to return to Real Madrid in the summer, having spent the last three seasons on loan at AC Milan, there may not be space for Asensio in the first team squad. As such, contract negotiations are currently on hold, although the club hope to have both next season, which could happen if Eden Hazard is sold in the summer.

Hazard is out of favour at Real Madrid, but being the highest earner at the club, shifting him could be a problem. With his contract not expiring until the end of next season, the Belgian may decide to stick around until then, which could have a detrimental effect on Asensio’s future.