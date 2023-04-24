Liverpool to challenge Manchester United for Frenkie De Jong signing this summer

After five weeks out with a thigh injury, Frenkie De Jong returned to the Barcelona starting line-up for Sunday’s victory over Atletico Madrid, in which he turned in a typically impressive performance.

De Jong has been one of the standout players for Barcelona this season, as he aims to secure his first La Liga title in the next few weeks. His standing in the club is a far cry from last summer, when he looked to be on his way to Manchester United.

Despite De Jong having rejected their advances, the Premier League side reportedly remain interested in signing him this summer, and Fichajes have now reported that Liverpool have entered the fray, as they look to improve their midfield options for next season.

Despite the interest of both clubs, Barcelona are very unwilling to sell De Jong this summer, despite their precarious financial situation. On top of that, the player himself appears set on remaining in Catalonia.

