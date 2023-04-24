Ilkay Gundogan remains Barcelona’s No.1 midfield target

Barcelona have set out their two summer transfer priorities with Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan the No.1 midfield target.

La Blaugrana are still operating within a restricted financial setting, and the club are primarily considering free transfer options, over big money moves.

Former talisman Lionel Messi remains as a key objective for the club, but the financial adjustments required mean a fairy tale return remains difficult.

Gundogan is a more straightforward option, if he opts to leave City when his contract expires in June, with extension talks currently paused.

The German international is open to a move away from the Etihad Stadium, with his representative insisting a decision will not be made until the end of the campaign, due to City’s run-in.

As per reports from Marca, no formal offer has been submitted to Gundogan, but Barcelona are confident of persuading him with the challenge of playing in Spain for the first time in his career.