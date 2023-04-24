Florentino Perez negotiates agreement for Real Madrid to sign Spanish starlet – report

Real Madrid’s win over Celta Vigo on Saturday evening was an accomplished affair for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who secured their fourth successive victory in all competitions.

The occasion also allowed club officials to get a first-hand account of Gabri Veiga, whom they have reportedly been very interested in signing. Veiga has shone in his breakthrough season, amassing nine goals and three assists over the course.

As is tradition, Florentino Perez met with his Celta counterpart, Carlos Mourino, for pre-match lunch, and according to Sport, they agreed on terms that would see Veiga sign for Real Madrid this summer.

The proposed deal would see Real Madrid pay Veiga’s release clause of €40m, but rather than one up-front payment, it would be paid in instalments over the next few years. On top of that, the 20-year-old would remain at Celta for next season, before joining up with his new teammates for the start of the 2024/35 campaign.

Given that Real Madrid intend to renew the contracts of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, as well as potentially sign Jude Bellingham this summer, it makes sense for Veiga to continue playing regular first team football away from the club.

In essence, it seems like a deal that suits both parties, and Real Madrid get to sign up one of the most highly-rated young players in Spanish football.