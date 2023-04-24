Emerson Royal rejects Real Madrid transfer links

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal has dismissed speculation over his desire to play for Real Madrid.

The Brazilian international has played a rotating squad role with Spurs in 2022/23, following the arrival of Pedro Porro, and Matt Doherty’s move to Atletico Madrid.

However, the former Barcelona and Real Betis full back remains highly rated in some circles, with his name being mentioned as a possible long term option for Los Blancos.

The links have intensified in recent days, as Emerson’s father, and agent, Emerson Zulu, claimed his son wanted to play for a team challenging for major titles, with Real Madrid namechecked.

Emerson Royal’s father said “we believe it’s time for him to joim team that fights for titles. I think he fits a giant like Real Madrid”. Emerson replies: “I have never spoken to him about it and I have always made it clear that I am happy at Tottenham”, via @TalkSport. pic.twitter.com/sWFqvh9uNc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 24, 2023

The 24-year-old was asked about his father’s remarks, over a possible summer switch from London to Madrid, but he insisted there is no basis to the rumour.

“I have never spoken to him about it and I have always made it clear that I am happy at Tottenham”, he said.

Spurs are expected to undergo a major overhaul this summer including a change in management following the sackings of Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini.

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique is one of the names linked with a move to the Premier League side but the club are yet to make a decision on Conte’s permanent successor.