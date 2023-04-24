Caso Negreira: More details revealed on Joan Laporta’s meeting with UEFA

Last week, it was revealed that Joan Laporta had travelled to Slovenia to meet UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in order to discuss El Caso Negreira.

Alongside the Prosecutor’s Office’s case into alleged “sporting corruption”, which Barcelona strenuously deny, UEFA have also begun their own investigation into the matter, and Laporta spoke to Ceferin first hand about the club’s version of events.

As per MD, Ceferin has pursued further answers on the matter, and contacted the RFEF to understand how the arbitration appointment system works in Spanish football. This was done to reportedly establish whether Enriquez Negreira, in his position as Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referee, could have had influence on referees.

The RFEF have denied that Negreira, in his capacity, could have made any decisions in relation to referees, in addition to informing Ceferin of the designation model in La Liga falls into a Professional Soccer Designation Committee.

This is made up of the president of the CTA, a member of La Liga and a third named by consensus, where Negreira could not influence the elections of the collegiate. As a result of the reasonings provided, Barcelona do not expect to be sanctioned.

UEFA reportedly want to pass down judgement on their investigation before mid-June, in order for clubs to be officially registered for next season’s European competitions. With the Prosecutor’s Office’s case unlikely to be done by then, UEFA appear to be establishing as much facts as possible before making their decision.

Barcelona are confident of playing in the Champions League next season, as they do not anticipate any punishment from UEFA, or anyone else, over El Caso Negreira.