Carlo Ancelotti speaks on possible Barcelona return for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s name has been a constant in Spanish football news in 2023, amid growing speculation that he could be set to return to Barcelona this summer, upon the expiry of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

Understandably, the news has generated much excitement among the Barcelona support, who have dreamt of Messi returning ever since he left the club back in the summer of 2021.

On top of that, there has been a wider interest in Messi possibly returning to Spanish football, and speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s trip to Girona (via Relevo), Carlo Ancelotti was asked for his thoughts on the matter.

“Messi can do whatever he wants, and so can Barcelona. It’s not an issue for me. I like Messi as a player.”

Whether Ancelotti faces off against a Barcelona side featuring Messi remains to be seen on both counts, as the Real Madrid manager has been linked with talking over as head coach of the Brazilian national team in the summer.