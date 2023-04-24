Barcelona not interested in Roberto Firmino

Barcelona have no plans to make a summer transfer move for outgoing Liverpool star Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian international is set to leave Anfield, after eight seasons on Merseyside, as he looks for a new career challenge outside of English football.

Firmino rejected the chance to sign a 12-month extension with Jurgen Klopp’s side as he wants a greater first team role than he currently has with the Premier League side.

His next move appears to be torn between a return to Brazil, and a potential La Liga switch, with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid both linked with the 31-year-old.

Despite Barcelona also rumoured to be tracking the former Hoffenheim forward, reports from Marca claiming their is no firm interest, with the Catalans looking at other transfer targets.

Firmino will assess his next move in the coming weeks, with the experienced striker an intriguing squad option, for teams across Europe based on his experience.