Barcelona defeat continues Antoine Griezmann’s poor Spotify Camp Nou record

Antoine Griezmann has been one of the best players in La Liga this season, but once again, he has failed to get one over his former side Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Having lost the home fixture in January, Atletico Madrid fell to a 1-0 defeat in Catalonia on Sunday, with Ferran Torres scoring the only goal of the game. It could’ve been so different, had Griezmann’s effort inside the opening minute gone in, rather than hit the bar.

As an away player, Griezmann’s dismal Spotify Camp Nou record continues with the defeat. As per Diario AS, he has played Barcelona away 14 times, failing to win any (two draws, 12 defeats) or even score in any of the matches.

Griezmann had a somewhat underwhelming two-year spell as a Barcelona player, and playing in Catalonia appears to be a curse for the French international, who has been in sensational form this season.

Atletico Madrid, along with Griezmann, must put Sunday’s disappointment behind them quickly, as they look to bounce back midweek against Mallorca at the Metropolitano.

Image via Andreu Dalmau/EFE