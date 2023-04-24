Barcelona and Atletico Madrid ready to battle for Bundesliga star

La Liga duo Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are set to fight it out for Japanese international Daicha Kamada.

Kamada has confirmed his intention to not to renew his contract at Eintracht Frankfurt this summer with his current deal expiring in June.

The Bundesliga giants offered the 26-year-old a fresh deal, until 2026, but he opted against signing it, to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

ℹ️ Daichi Kamada verlässt Eintracht Frankfurt. Der 26-Jährige wird seinen auslaufenden Vertrag nach sechs Jahren bei der Eintracht nicht verlängern und den Klub nach der Saison verlassen. Lasst uns die schönen Jahre in der restlichen Zeit gemeinsam erfolgreich vollenden ✊#SGE — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) April 12, 2023

As per reports from the Diario AS, La Blaugrana and Los Rojiblancos are both tracking Kamada, as a potential free transfer option.

Both clubs are looking to secure cut price deals this summer, due to reduced transfer budgets in 2023, with Kamada representing an ideal pick.

Atletico are likely to be in the market for attacking reinforcements, if Joao Felix does move to Chelsea permanently, with Barcelona working on Plan B candidates, if they fall short in attempts to bring Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.