Antonio Mateu Lahoz withdrawn from La Liga duty for 2023/24

Infamous Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz will not take charge of La Liga action from next season.

Lahoz has become an iconic name within Spanish football as a card happy and controversial official in La Liga.

Alongside refereeing games in the Spanish top-flight, Lahoz has also been included on UEFA and FIFA match lists for Champions League and international tournament games.

He was at the centre of multiple controversies at the 2022 World Cup, including Argentina’s quarter final win over the Netherlands, which included a record number of bookings.

Mateu Lahoz has been informed that this is his last year as an active referee.

As per reports from Diario AS, CTA president Medina Cantalejo has made the call to remove him from La Liga duty next season.

Carlos Del Cerro Grande has also been taken off the official list of referees for next season but the duo could be eligible for VAR roles.

Lahoz has whistled more than 280 games in the highest category of Spanish professional football after making his debut in 2008.