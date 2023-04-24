Andreas Christensen in line for Barcelona comeback after returning to full training

In recent weeks, Barcelona’s domestic form has tailed off, which coincided with the absence of four key first team players due to injury.

Ousmane Dembele and Pedri had already been ruled out from January and February, and they were joined in March by Andreas Christensen and Frenkie De Jong.

Three games without a win or a goal followed until Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, in which De Jong and Pedri both returned to action, with both players impressing at the Spotify Camp Nou.

With Dembele expected to return this week, Barcelona have been furtherly boosted by news that Christensen has returned to full training on Monday, as per MD. The Dane started last training last week, but he is now back involved with the group.

It remains to be seen whether Christensen is included in the Barcelona squad for Wednesday’s trip to Rayo Vallecano. Both Marcos Alonso and Eric Garcia struggled at times against Atletico, so he could be risked in the Spanish capital.

Image via PRESSINPHOTO Sports Agency/Alamy Live News