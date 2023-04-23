WATCH: Spotify Camp Nou displays incredible mosaic as Barcelona celebrate Sant Jordi

Sunday is La Diada de Sant Jordi (St George’s Day) in Spain, although not everyone in the country celebrates the occasion. However, one area that certainly does is Catalonia, and Barcelona are among those involved in the festivities.

With their showdown La Liga fixture against Atletico Madrid falling on Sant Jordi, the club have taken the decision to wear their fourth kit for the match, which features the Senyera (the flag of Catalonia).

As well as that, the Spotify Camp Nou crowd have displayed a mosaic to celebrate the occasion, displaying the colours of the Senyera as well as the message “Comparteix El Catala”, meaning “Share the Catalan”.

Barcelona will hope to celebrate Sant Jordi by picking up all three points against Atletico. Fortunately for Xavi Hernandez, he welcomes back Frenkie De Jong and Pedri into the squad, although the latter is only on the bench.