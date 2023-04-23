WATCH: Robert Lewandowski misses unbelievable chance to secure victory over Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are still a goal to the good against Atletico Madrid, but they will be wondering how it is not 2-0.

After a nervy start, which saw Antoine Griezmann hit the bar for Atletico, Barcelona grew into the game, and they took the lead right on half time, courtesy of an excellent finish from Ferran Torres.

It has been accomplished so far in the second half from Xavi Hernandez’s side, but with just a one-goal lead, they will be nervous of conceding a late goal. Robert Lewandowski could’ve allayed those fears, had he not missed a guilt-edged chance to make it 2-0.

With just Jan Oblak to beat, and with Raphinha free to his right, Lewandowski fired wide, much to the despair of the Barcelona supporters inside the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona will hope that Lewandowski’s misjudgement will not come back to bite them, as they seek a first win in four matches, which would also re-instate their 11 point lead at the top of La Liga.