WATCH: Ferran Torres gives Barcelona the lead in showdown clash against Atletico Madrid

After a nervy opening 44 minutes, Barcelona have the breakthrough just before half time in their crunch match against Atletico Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos almost led inside the first minute, after Antoine Griezmann’s strike cannoned back off the bar. The Frenchman has tormented his former side, making life difficult for Marcos Alonso in particular.

Despite this, it is Barcelona that have struck first, and it is the wingers that have combined for the goal. Raphinha played in Ferran Torres on the edge of the box, and he placed the ball beyond Jan Oblak.

It is a vital goal for Barcelona, who had failed to score in their last three matches in all competitions. Individually, Torres has had a difficult first half, so that goal will be a massive confidence boost.

Barcelona will now hope to hold on to their lead, as they look to extend their gap to Real Madrid back up to 11 points. Given that they have only conceded twice at home in the league, they will fancy their chances.

