WATCH: Eder Militao gives his shirt to Celta Vigo head coach Carlos Carvalhal

Nowadays, it is common for opposition players to swap shirts after a match. However, it is unusual for managers to ask for the tops of their opponents after a game.

Michel Sanchez did it with Sergio Busquets earlier this month after the Barcelona-Girona match, and now Celta Vigo’s Carlos Carvalhal was seen asking for the short of Eder Militao after Real Madrid’s victory on Saturday evening.

Carvalhal se lleva para Vigo la camiseta de Militao

Speaking after the match, as per Relevo, Carvalhal explained the circumstances surrounding the request, before going on to praise Militao, who scored Real Madrid’s second goal in the match.

“It’s the second shirt I’m asking for: first I did it with Petr Cech, when I was at Arsenal, and today with Militao. I know it’s not very good to ask for the shirt on the field, but I don’t care. I did it for my son. If tomorrow he asks me for one from an Elche player, I will ask them too, and I won’t wait for the locker room.

“I know him from his time at Porto. For me, he is the best defender in the world. I told him jokingly before the game, and now I regret it.”

Carvalhal isn’t alone in thinking that Militao is the best defender in world football, and performances like the one against Celta Vigo prove why the Real Madrid man is so highly regarded.