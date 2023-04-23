“The goals will come” – Xavi Hernandez backs Robert Lewandowski after big miss against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona got back to winning ways on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The La Liga leaders, who have re-instated their 11 point gap to Real Madrid with the victory, battled to secure the victory against an Atletico side that were previously unbeaten in their last 13 matches in the competition.

Speaking post-match, Xavi Hernandez expressed his delight at securing all three points, and he credited his players with a “complete” performance, as per Marca.

“We have beaten a great team. Atletico Madrid are in an extraordinary moment, and it has been a crucial victory for us. I think it was a pretty complete match.”

One negative for Barcelona was the continuation of Robert Lewandowski’s poor form. The Polish striker missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0 against Atletico, but Xavi still has confidence in his striker.

“Just as we stressed that Lewandowski was right for a large part of the season, now he is not. The goals will come for him.”

Barcelona’s attention will now turn to facing Rayo Vallecano on Thursday night, as they look to wrap up the La Liga title as soon as possible.

Image via Enric Fontcuberta/EFE