Predicted XIs Barcelona-Atletico Madrid: Pedri and Frenkie De Jong in line to start after injury layoffs

La Liga’s two most in-form teams face off on Sunday afternoon, as Barcelona host Atletico Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou. Both sides are searching for three points ahead of a crucial season run-in.

After Real Madrid’s victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday evening, there is pressure on Barcelona to keep their El Clasico rivals out of the title race, especially after two consecutive goalless draws. Xavi Hernandez will hope that his side find their shooting boots against Atletico.

Xavi has been boosted by the return of Pedri and Frenkie De Jong, and Sport expect both to start on Sunday. Eric Garcia is also in line to play. Sergi Roberto, who is injured, drops out of the side from last week’s draw to Getafe, as does Jordi Alba and Franck Kessie.

Marca also expect Pedri and De Jong to start, but in defence, they have opted for Marcos Alonso to get the nod ahead of Garcia in the centre of defence.

Real Madrid’s victory has seen the gap between them and Atletico grow to five points in the race for second place, which Los Rojiblancos will hope to rectify against Barcelona. A win would also close the gap to the leaders to 10 points, which would keep their slim title hopes alive.

Diego Simeone will have to make one enforced change for the match against Barcelona, with Marcos Llorente picking up a fifth booking of the season against Almeria last week. Thomas Lemar is expected to start in his place, while Stefan Savic should also start in place of Axel Witsel.

It is always a captivating occasion when Barcelona and Atletico Madrid meet, and Sunday should be no different. Both sides will be desperate for three points, as they each target a successful end to the season.