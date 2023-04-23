Pepe extends Porto contract to 2024

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe has agreed a deal to play on beyond his 41st birthday as Porto captain.

Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa: "Pepe é um exemplo para todos"#L3NDA pic.twitter.com/uN4uNLAdhk — FC Porto (@FCPorto) April 23, 2023

The veteran defender has continued to roll back the years in the last 12 months after playing a key role for Portugal at the 2022 World Cup.

The 39-year-old is still a regular starting centre back at Porto, as they chase down rivals Benfica in their Primeira Liga title defence, after losing out at the Champions League last 16 stage.

A L3nda continua 💙 FC Porto e Pepe renovam contrato ✍️ #L3NDA pic.twitter.com/jsMJPKyEsk — FC Porto (@FCPorto) April 23, 2023

Porto have made the decision to agree a 12-month extension, with his previous deal expiring in June, as he looks set to play on for another season.

Pepe will turn 41 at the start of 2024 and he continues to hint at playing on for both club and country.

Esta história não termina aqui 🔵⚪️

Vamos por mais, capitão 🫡#L3NDA pic.twitter.com/RvWu9vxum4 — FC Porto (@FCPorto) April 23, 2023

His decision to continue with Portugal, despite his advancing years, has not impacted Porto’s thinking and he is expected to play at Euro 2024, if Portugal qualify for the tournament.