Monchi emerges as contender to take over as Director of Football at Premier League club

Monchi has been synonymous with Sevilla for many, many years now. The 54-year-old came through the ranks at the club as a youngster, and played with the first team for nine years, before retiring in 1999 at the age of 30.

One year later, he took over as Director of Football, and apart from two years at Roma between 2017 and 2019, he has held that position (or similar) at Sevilla ever since.

However, he could be set to depart in the near future, with 90min reporting that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in making Monchi their Director of Football. He would replace Fabio Paratici, whose 30-month ban from football was upheld this week.

Recruitment has been an area that Tottenham have struggled in for several years now, and the Premier League side appear to believe that Monchi can steer them in the right direction going forward.

Monchi is Sevilla through and through, so it remains to be seen whether he departs in the summer, in order to take on a new challenge.