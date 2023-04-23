La Liga Wrap: Valencia boost survival hopes as Villarreal slip up

Valencia have taken another positive step towards La Liga safety with a 2-0 win at rock bottom Elche.

Los Che were in need of a victory on the road at their local rivals and the visitors delivered to move to within goal difference of 17th place.

The away side were on the front foot from the start as Samuel Lino bundled them in front.

Potentially HUGE goal! 💪 Samuel Lino gets on the end of a flick on and applies the finish for Valencia against Elche for the opener 🦇#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/9dFwl1iB68 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 23, 2023

Gonzalo Verdu’s unfortunate own goal settled the tie before half time with Elche’s relegation almost confirmed.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s action, Mallorca fought back with an impressive second half showing to win 3-1 at home to Getafe.

Getafe are in front! 🔵 Borja Mayoral's strike from distance is deflected in to leave Mallorca's goalkeeper helpless 💥 pic.twitter.com/9a9KGxzWvB — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 23, 2023

From 1-0 down to 2-1 up! 😮 Raíllo powers in a header to give Mallorca the lead 🔴 pic.twitter.com/McAYzetfFF — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 23, 2023

Great goal ⚽ Kang-in Lee carries the ball from inside his own half before applying the finish to seal all three points for Mallorca 🔴#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/Shwm7tvuRF — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 23, 2023

In the late game, Sevilla’s positive week continued as they snatched a 2-1 win at Villarreal.

Rafa Mir’s opener was cancelled out by Pau Torres, before Youssef En-Nesyri popped up to nod home the winner, and dent Villarreal’s European hopes.

Rafa Mir catches Pepe Reina out with a rocket at the near post! 🚀 Sevilla's good form continues ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/LDHH7gpGYR — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 23, 2023

EN-NESYRI WINS IT AT THE DEATH! 💥 A towering header delivers the points for Sevilla ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/Y1buQG4nt3 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 23, 2023

The Yellow Submarine are still in the hunt for a Europa League spot but the top four are now cut adrift with a four point cushion.

