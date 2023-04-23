Elche Getafe

La Liga Wrap: Valencia boost survival hopes as Villarreal slip up

Valencia have taken another positive step towards La Liga safety with a 2-0 win at rock bottom Elche.

Los Che were in need of a victory on the road at their local rivals and the visitors delivered to move to within goal difference of 17th place.

The away side were on the front foot from the start as Samuel Lino bundled them in front.

Gonzalo Verdu’s unfortunate own goal settled the tie before half time with Elche’s relegation almost confirmed.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s action, Mallorca fought back with an impressive second half showing to win 3-1 at home to Getafe.

In the late game, Sevilla’s positive week continued as they snatched a 2-1 win at Villarreal.

Rafa Mir’s opener was cancelled out by Pau Torres, before Youssef En-Nesyri popped up to nod home the winner, and dent Villarreal’s European hopes.

The Yellow Submarine are still in the hunt for a Europa League spot but the top four are now cut adrift with a four point cushion.

