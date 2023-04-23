Karim Benzema closing in on another Real Madrid record after Celta Vigo victory

Since joining in 2009, Karim Benzema has been part of an incredible level of success at Real Madrid, and he has amassed several individual records during that time too.

Another one that he will hope to conquer is the most wins for a single player in club history. Currently, Iker Casillas hold that record, having played in 463 victories during his illustrious career in the Spanish capital, as per MD.

After Saturday evening’s victory over Celta Vigo, Benzema has moved on to 437, taking him level with another former teammate, Sergio Ramos.

Benzema needs 27 more wins over the remainder of his Real Madrid career in order to break the record, and considering he has extended his stay to the end of next season, he will be in with a great chance of doing just that.

First and foremost, Benzema will be targeting a strong end to the season with Real Madrid, as they look to secure success in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.