Italian football icon Francesco Totti pays special visit to Real Madrid

Francesco Totti is one of the most respected figures in football history. The Italian spent his entire career at AS Roma, and became one of the best players of his generation during his professional career.

On Sunday, Totti paid a special visit to Real Madrid, whom he has referred to as his “second team” and a club that “he always cheers for”.

Totti was at Saturday evening’s match against Celta Vigo, and speaking to Real Madrid’s official media channels, he expressed his delight at being able to witness the team in the flesh.

“It was a beautiful feeling. It’s the first time I’ve watched a Real Madrid match from the stands, as I’ve always been an opponent on the pitch. Real Madrid is a very important club.”

Totti also spoke of his special relationship with Carlo Ancelotti, who will hope to guide Real Madrid to another successful end of the season.

