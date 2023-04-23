Ilias Akhomach to complete Leeds United switch from Barcelona

Barcelona teenager Illias Akhomach will leave the club to join Premier League side Leeds United at the end of 2022/23.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene in 2021 after being named in the starting team for Xavi’s first game in charge at the Camp Nou.

However, the initial hype was not built upon, with fellow La Masia graduate Abde Ezzalzouli excelling past him, after being granted a loan move to Osasuna this season.

Akhomach has rejected Barcelona’s offer to extend his contract, which expires in June, with the Spain U19 international wanting to play first team football next season.

As per reports from Marca, Akhomach’s representatives have been in talks with Leeds since the start of 2023 with a deal almost complete.

Leeds’ impending relegation battle is the final hurdle, with Javi Gracia’s side fighting to stay in the Premier League, and Akhomach will wait to see if they survive, before signing his contract.