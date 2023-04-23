Fabrizio Romano confirms Real Madrid’s contract plans for Eduardo Camavinga

Several Real Madrid players have stepped up in the second half of this season, but perhaps none more so than Eduardo Camavinga.

The French international has become a vitally important player for Real Madrid in recent months, which has involved him filling in at left back, as well as playing in his natural position of central midfield.

It was at left back that he produced another scintillating performance during Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday evening, after which Carlo Ancelotti called him “extraordinary”.

Real Madrid’s hierarchy feel similar to Ancelotti, and according to Fabrizio Romano, they plan to open talks with Camavinga over a new contract in the coming months. The deal would involve an increased salary, as well as a higher release clause.

Camavinga had been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in January, but his desire is to remain at the club for many years to come. Given his performances of late, that seems very likely to happen.