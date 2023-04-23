Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea have rejected the chance to appoint Luis Enrique

Chelsea’s managerial hunt has been well documented in recent weeks, with the Premier League giants looking for Graham Potter’s long-term replacement.

Frank Lampard is in interim charge until the end of the season, but a new manager is expected to be appointed by then. Several candidates have been rumoured, including Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique.

The former dropped out of the race earlier this week, while Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Chelsea have decided against appointing Enrique, whose wait for a return to management goes on.

Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be the favourite now, with the former Espanyol and Paris Saint-Germain head coach also currently out of work.

Lucho has expressed his desire to return to club management, having been let out by Spain at the end of last year, after a disappointing 2022 World Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in securing his services, but for the time being, the former Barcelona head coach remains unemployed.