Fabrizio Romano offers Barcelona right back transfer update

Barcelona are still open to bringing Sergino Dest back to the club this summer.

The USA international joined Serie A giants AC Milan on a season-long loan at the start of the 2022/23 campaign after seeing his first team opportunities grow limited at the Camp Nou.

Xavi was happy for the former Ajax defender to move on to Milan with a €20m purchase option included in the deal.

However, his impact in at the San Siro has been minimal, with just two league starts, meaning his deal is unlikely to be made permanent.

According to reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, in his Daily Briefing with Caught Offside, Barcelona are not interested in Chelsea’s Reece James, but they are yet to decide on Dest’s future.

There’s nothing between Barcelona and Reece James despite recent rumours as English fullback is considered a crucial player at Chelsea. 🔵🔒 #CFC James signed new long term deal last year. Barça won’t go for Reece in the summer and he’s untouchable. pic.twitter.com/x17PseMlRz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2023

“For Dest, Barca will look for new solution, I don’t see him staying, but we will see in the summer”, he said.

“The market for Barca depends on Financial Fair Play; for example I said three weeks ago they met with Jeremie Frimpong’s agent, but now the priorities are different.

“The right back issue is something that will be decided later in the window.”

Xavi has rotated his options at right back this season, with Dest in Italy, as Jules Kounde has excelled since switching from central defence, in a solid back four unit.