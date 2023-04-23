Eder Militao at the head of La Liga after goal against Celta Vigo

Eder Militao is having an incredible season for Real Madrid. Not only has he been one of the best in the world defensively, he has contributed with goals on occasion.

In Saturday’s victory over Celta Vigo, Militao got Real Madrid’s second, heading home from Marco Asensio’s delivery. The goal was his seventh of the season in all competitions (five in La Liga, one in the Champions League and one in the Copa del Rey).

Six of his goals have come from headers, with five of them being in La Liga, which makes him the top scorer in the league in that statistic, as per MD.

Militao will hope to continue contributing during the season run-in, as Real Madrid target going back-to-back in the Champions League, as well as winning their first Copa del Rey title since 2014. If he can add more goals to his game, neither he nor the club will be complaining.

